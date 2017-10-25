Detectives: 400 neglected animals, 100 dead ones found in Henderson Co.

Detectives with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office say they are investigating a case of animal cruelty and neglect.

They say they were called to help the Henderson Humane Society at a property on Chase Road in Reed.

Detectives say on Tuesday, animal control officers found more than 400 animals living in extremely bad conditions on the 10 acre property.

They say the homeowner gave permission to search.

The officers say they found the pens and houses for the animals in disrepair, and covered in layers of feces.

They say they also found around 100 dead animal mixed in the cages with live animals.

The animals include chickens, rabbits, pigs, goats, turkeys, geese, ducks, doves, dogs, and a miniature horse.

The animals were removed for evaluation and care.

It took officials around nine hours to move them all.

The homeowner surrendered ownership.

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing and charges are expected to be filed in the case .

