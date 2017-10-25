Owensboro group pushing to get Uber, Lyft

They encourage all Owensboro residents to tweet at Uber and Lyft as well as post to their Facebook pages (WFIE)

A new way to ride around Owensboro could be coming. The Chamber of Young Professionals is making a push to get Lyft and Uber.

The group said both ride-sharing services would provide new job opportunities and decrease drunk driving.

They're pushing for a social media blast Thursday, November 2. They encourage all Owensboro residents to tweet at Uber and Lyft as well as post to their Facebook pages.

"This is just us trying to get their attention," said President of Chamber of Young Professionals Andrew Howard. "With all the downloads and the requests for rides, requests for drivers, hopefully, that'll ping them and their companies."

In the meantime, Owensboro residents can still get Uber and Lyft's attention by downloading the app and requesting rides or to become a driver in the area.

