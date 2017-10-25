Derby Changes: Woodford Reserve in, YUM! Brands out

Track officials named Woodford Reserve as the new presenting sponsor of the Kentucky Derby. YUM! Brands is out. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – It was a picture-perfect moment inside Churchill Downs on Wednesday morning.

Track officials named Woodford Reserve as the new presenting sponsor of the Kentucky Derby. YUM! Brands is out.

“They've been a great partner with us and they helped build the category of presenting sponsorship for the Kentucky Derby,” Bill Carstanjen, CEO of CDI said.

However, after changes within the company, YUM! Brands backed out of their deal with Churchill Downs.

The move left room for Woodford Reserve to seal a five-year agreement.

Beginning in 2018, the most exciting two minutes in sports will be referred to as, "the Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve."

This is the latest change to the Derby.

“When you drive by the racetrack, now you see cranes up there rivaling the Twin Spires,” John Asher, Churchill Downs spokesperson said. “There's a lot of activity going on right now. It's moving along quickly.”

The track is adding roughly 1,200 new seats. The three new floors going up in the club house can be spotted from the street.

“They're called the Starting Gate Suites because they're looking right down on the start of the Kentucky Derby,” Asher said.

The seats will provide a view no one has seen before.

“We're looking to expand and beautify the area surrounding the race track, not increasing the number of parking spaces considerably,” Asher said.

The beautification plan has yet to be approved by the city. WAVE 3 News learned last this summer, once-skeptical neighbors are now on board.

If the plan is approved, next year's Breeder's Cup would feature 100 new parking spaces, new eco-friendly construction and the ability to drive completely around track without leaving the property.

“Over the years it's really been remarkable thing to watch and to be a part of,” Asher said.

The Fall Meet at Churchill Downs starts Sunday, October 29.

