Owensboro IGA to become Price Less Foods

A neighborhood grocery store in Owensboro announced a big change, and those changes are coming soon.

The IGA on Scherm Road in Owensboro announced they are closing their doors, but they will be reopening in December as a Price Less Foods.

The decision came as Houchen's Industry, Price Less, and IGA's owner saw the store going stagnant and felt the need for a change.

The store manager said once the building's been renovated, the store will be unrecognizable as an IGA. Crews will not only be adding new fixtures but also more than 20 freezer doors.

To prepare for those changes, IGA will have a liquidation sale starting November 1. Everything in the store will sell for 25 percent off. Then the IGA will close on November 11.

The new Price Less is scheduled to open December 14.

