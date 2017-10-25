Changes expected to current Louisville City FC stadium deal

This is a rendering of what LouCity FC wants their stadium to look like. (Source: LouCity FC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council members are working to change the current agreement to fund the Louisville City FC stadium.

Multiple council members told WAVE 3 News there has been discussion of amendments on the current agreement.

The changes are coming after questions about how quickly the funding plan was being pushed through council, and clarification that private investment was expected, but not required, under the current contract.

Some of the sticking points included changing the language to require the team and its investors to hit certain levels of investment and development.

Council members also said there was a request for clarification on what counted as a "failed project." That would protect the city from simply giving the land to the investors.

The amendments will still need to be brought up, discussed and voted on in Thursday's council meeting, which begins at 6 p.m.

The city's planning commission has a separate public meeting on the stadium also scheduled for Thursday evening. It's at Franklin Street Church at 7 p.m.

