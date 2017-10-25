Police: Man used machete during home invasion

Sheryl Snyder on Wednesday afternoon addressed a gathering of reporters at a downtown Louisville law firm, insisting that the fired UofL athletic director did not oversee a culture of non-compliance and he will be seeking a settlement from the University.More >>
I was a picture-perfect moment inside Churchill Downs on Wednesday morning. Track officials named Woodford Reserve as the new presenting sponsor of the Kentucky Derby. YUM! Brands is out.More >>
Police are now saying Ashleigh Bertucci was armed and believed to be dangerous, but they're still not saying why exactly the officer felt threatened enough to shoot her.More >>
Joseph Oberhansley is accused of stabbing Tammy Jo Blanton in 2014.More >>
The termination letter cited Jurich's "dereliction of duties, unprofessional conduct, bullying" and "willful misconduct," as reasoning for his termination. Pitino said these claims are false, and are meant to "pass ugly rumors" about the former AD.More >>
