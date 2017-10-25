Police: Man used machete during home invasion

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - Police say a Radcliff man used a machete to scare a woman during a home invasion.

Mark Livermore, 40, is charged with stealing a cell phone from the home on Pearl Street late Sunday night.

Police say when the homeowner refused to let Livermore inside, he pulled out the machete and asked quote, "You gonna call the cops to take me to jail?"

The woman ran away and was not hurt.

Livermore faces a robbery charge.

