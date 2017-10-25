'It just turns my stomach': Rick Pitino defends fired athletic director in radio interview

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Former University of Louisville Basketball Coach Rick Pitino defended fired Athletic Director Tom Jurich on 840 WHAS Wednesday.

Pitino told host Terry Meiners that neither he or Jurich ever met interim president Dr. Greg Postel, and that the comments in Jurich's termination letter were not the work of the interim president, but of a few other members of the Board of Trustees.

"I don't believe he's been an athletic supporter at all in the last 20 years that Tom has been AD," Pitino said. "So, this is not him speaking. He's a nice man and this is not him speaking."

The termination letter cited Jurich's "dereliction of duties, unprofessional conduct, bullying" and "willful misconduct," as reasoning for his termination. Pitino said these claims are false, and are meant to "pass ugly rumors" about the former AD.

"This was a witch hunt of epic proportions on that man and his family," Pitino said. "He is the best athletic director in the game. He does everything by the book. He's the best in the business."

Pitino said that Jurich did not deserve the treatment he got in the termination letter, and a great leader and "wonderful person."

"It just turns my stomach to see something written like that about him," Pitino said.

Pitino also claimed the board rushed to judgement before getting all of the facts about the alleged bribery scandal, and the haste is hurting the university and the Louisville community.

"They killed my dreams, they killed some of the players dreams that wanted to play for me, killed one of the top recruiting classes in the history of my tenure without any facts going on, " Pitino said.

Pitino added that if invited back to the University of Louisville, he would return.

