Councilman's attorney questions number of votes needed for ouster

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A pre-hearing was held Wednesday for Metro Councilman Dan Johnson as he prepares to face the council court after being accused of sexual harassment.

His removal trial is set to being next Wednesday, November 1. But on Wednesday, there was confusion about how many votes are needed to remove Johnson.

Johnson doesn't vote, neither do the five members of the charging committee.

The council believes 14 votes are needed, which is two-thirds of the remaining members.

Johnson's attorney believes its 18 votes, two-thirds of the entire council.

He also claims the charging committee is withholding evidence.

