Last New Albany one-way street conversion set for Halloween

The city of New Albany is changing five one-way streets to two-way traffic. (Source: Michael Williams/WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Market Street in New Albany will be converted to two-way traffic on Halloween.

The construction will be between State Street and West Fifth.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ 5 one-way streets in New Albany to become two-way streets

It's the last of five streets making the switch, after the project was announced in late 2016. Spring, Elm, Bank and Pearl streets have already been flipped.

The goal of the project is to slow down traffic, and to update ramps and sidewalk corners to meet federal disability requirements.

It's expected to cost $2.4 million, but federal dollars will cover $2 million of it.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.