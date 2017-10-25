KY man campaigns to help wife find kidney

A Union, KY, man is hoping someone will see his plea and help save his wife's life.

In addition to putting up hundreds of flyers, Bill McGrane has also taken to Facebook to help his ailing wife who suffers from stage 5 kidney disease.

Bill said Linda goes through 11 hours of dialysis a day.

The couple has been married for 20 years, and he has a message for her.

"It's about time somebody do something to help you," Bill said.

Right now, there are over 100,000 people waiting on a new kidney. Doctors said the average wait time is three to five years. Linda was diagnosed four years ago.

"So they didn't expect it to last that long they expected it to be a little bit sooner than that," Bill said.

The couple is now looking for a living donor. They've tried nine people already, but for different medical reasons they could not donate.

They said the highs and lows are tough.

"It's mind boggling to have people who care enough about you to offer a body part of their very own... and be willing to give it up so you can live. It's a feeling that you cant really describe," Linda said.

You can help get the word out by sending this link out to friends and family.

Follow Linda's journey on her Facebook page.

