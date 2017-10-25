Police, family concerned about Maysville woman's disappearance

Maysville Police are actively searching for a woman who mysteriously disappeared Monday night.

Relatives said that it isn't unusual to see 33-year-old Amy Combs of Maysville walking around the town because she does it every night as exercise.



Around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Amy's husband, James Combs, said that Amy left for her nightly walk. This instance was different than most because Amy had told family members that she was heading to a friend's house.

However, police don't believe she ever made it there.

"We've checked with him [James]. We've checked with other close family, and they haven't heard anything from her either, haven't seen anything on social media, so it's very concerning for us," Lt. Justin Horch with the Maysville Police Department said.

Amy's friends and family said that she would never leave and not return.

"Haven't been able to sleep worrying about it. Sitting in the recliner watching the door, just want her to walk through," James said. "I just want to make sure she's okay."

According to Amy's family, she did not show up for her work shift on Tuesday.



The last time she was seen, investigators believe she only had the clothes on her back and her cell phone.



Detectives are tracking the phone's whereabouts. Amy's relatives said they were told that her phone "pinged," or sent out signals, in Foster, Kentucky.



At this point, police said they do not have any reason to suspect foul play, although they aren't ruling anything out.

"We're checking hospitals. We're trying to think outside the box," Lt. Horch said.

Amy's loved ones have spent hours walking through Maysville with flashlights searching for her.

"Please come home soon. I miss you. I've stayed up two nights thinking about you," Dakota Combs, Amy's 10-year-old son, said.

When Amy was last seen, police believe she was wearing a red hoodie and black leggings with brown boots. She did not have a coat or her medication.



She has a nose ring and several tattoos.



If you think you may have seen Amy Combs, you're asked to call Maysville Police right away.

