Indiana pharmacy employee arrested for stealing drugs

Police say the suspect stole numerous medications from Walgreens in Madison, Indiana over the course of several months.More >>
Police say the suspect stole numerous medications from Walgreens in Madison, Indiana over the course of several months.More >>
The termination letter cited Jurich's "dereliction of duties, unprofessional conduct, bullying" and "willful misconduct," as reasoning for his termination. Pitino said these claims are false, and are meant to "pass ugly rumors" about the former AD.More >>
The termination letter cited Jurich's "dereliction of duties, unprofessional conduct, bullying" and "willful misconduct," as reasoning for his termination. Pitino said these claims are false, and are meant to "pass ugly rumors" about the former AD.More >>
The construction will be between State Street and West Fifth.More >>
The construction will be between State Street and West Fifth.More >>
His removal trial is set to being next Wednesday, November 1. But on Wednesday, there was confusion about how many votes are needed to remove Johnson.More >>
His removal trial is set to being next Wednesday, November 1. But on Wednesday, there was confusion about how many votes are needed to remove Johnson.More >>
Sheryl Snyder on Wednesday afternoon addressed a gathering of reporters at a downtown Louisville law firm, insisting that the fired UofL athletic director did not oversee a culture of non-compliance and he will be seeking a settlement from the University.More >>
Sheryl Snyder on Wednesday afternoon addressed a gathering of reporters at a downtown Louisville law firm, insisting that the fired UofL athletic director did not oversee a culture of non-compliance and he will be seeking a settlement from the University.More >>