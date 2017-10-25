Indiana pharmacy employee arrested for stealing drugs

MADISON, IN (WAVE) - A pharmacy technician in Madison, Indiana was arrested for stealing drugs from her employer.

Police say Kimberly Herrell-Stone, 37, stole numerous medications from Walgreens between January and April of this year.

The pharmacy noticed medicine missing on days when Herrell-Stone would work.

Indiana State Police say Herrell-Stone was also in possession of some of the stolen medication, which happen to be classified as controlled substances.

She now faces several felony charges including theft, possession of a legend drug, and possession of controlled substance. In addition, she faces a misdemeanor charge for dealing a controlled substance, and three misdemeanor level charges of possession of controlled substance.

