Ghost hunters reveal spooky sounds in Old Louisville Jail

Parts of the Old Louisville Jail have not been renovated. (Source: Daniel Paxton, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A group of paranormal investigators revealed the results of a ghost hunt at the Old Louisville Jail.

The building on West Liberty Street dates back to 1905. It housed prisoners for decades, until the 1980s.

Now it's home to the Commonwealth Attorney's Office and the Office of the Circuit Court Clerk.

Some parts of the jail still haven't been renovated.

The ghost hunters didn't capture any images of spirits, but they did record some spooky sounds.

The Old Jail is just one of many places around town that are said to be haunted.

Other creepy spots include the Waverly Hills Sanatorium, the Brown Hotel, the Palace Theatre and the Old Louisville neighborhood.

