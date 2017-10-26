New details revealed in California mom's disappearance

(Andrew Seng/The Sacramento Bee via AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2016 file photo, a "missing" sign for Mountain Gate, Calif., resident Sherri Papini, 34, is placed along side Sunrise Drive, near the location where the mom of two is believed to ha...

By PAUL ELIAS

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A California sheriff has released new details in the mysterious case of a young mother who was found battered and bruised but alive along a freeway after she was missing for three weeks.

The Shasta County sheriff's department also released sketches of two suspects.

The department said Wednesday that investigators collected male DNA from the clothing that victim Sherri Papini was wearing when she was found on Thanksgiving and female DNA that was discovered on Papini's body. The samples have not been identified.

The bizarre case - with many of the most sensational details initially released by her husband in an exclusive interview with ABC - has baffled police and set social media buzzing.

Her husband, Keith Papini, said in a statement Wednesday that he hoped the newly released information will lead to an arrest.

