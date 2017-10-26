Koepka opens with a 64 to lead HSBC Champions

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
SHANGHAI (AP) - U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka made birdie from a water hazard late in his round and opened with an 8-under 64 to build a one-shot lead in the HSBC Champions.
Koepka already threw away one opportunity by three-putting from 4 feet on the third hole for bogey. Then, he hooked a 3-iron off the tee at the par-5 eighth and into a tiny stream. He removed his shoes and blasted it out of the water onto the fairway, ripped a 3-wood from 275 yards onto the green and made a 20-foot birdie putt.
He had a one-shot lead over Gavin Green of Malaysia and Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand.
Patrick Reed was another shot behind with a 66.
Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world, opened with a 68.
