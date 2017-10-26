2 teens killed, 2 hurt after crash in Lyon Co., KY

Two teenagers have died after a crash in Lyon County, Kentucky.

According to Trooper Jody Cash with Kentucky State Police, the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

A car driven by Kaitlyn Bowers, 18, of Owensboro, Ky., was going south on Highway 453. As Bowers entered a curve, the car went off the road and hit a tree.

Two passengers in the car, Aaron Adams, 19, of Cadiz, Ky., and Robert Clayton Jr., 18, of Murray, Ky. both died at the scene.

Bowers and a third passenger, Joseph Phillips, 18, of Lewisburg, Ky., were both taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The crash is being investigated by a collision reconstructionist. Anyone with information about the crash or the events leading up to it are asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721.

