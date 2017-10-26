Daviess Co., KY shooting believed to be accidental; two people detained

Deputies on Covington Ridge Rd., about 2 Miles east from the shooting scene. (WFIE)

Deputies handcuffed the man in the yellow t-shirt and picked up a rifle and a backpack in the grass. (WFIE)

Authorities have detained two men in connection with what they are now calling an accidental shooting in Daviess County, KY.

The shooting happened Thursday morning around 4 a.m. west of Owensboro, off U.S. 60 near Kentucky 279.

We were initially told an 18-year-old woman and her boyfriend were in a car, about to head to work, when someone opened the back door and shot the woman in the hip with a rifle.

The woman was conscious and talking when medics arrived and took her to the hospital.

Then, we got word of another scene connected to the shooting about two miles away off Covington Ridge Rd. That's where, we're told, authorities took the two men into custody around 6:45 a.m.

Authorities tell us the boyfriend then changed his story and we're now learning that investigators believe it was an accidental shooting.

Deputies say the detained men are friends with the victim and her boyfriend.

