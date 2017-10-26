Two arrested in connection with Daviess Co., KY shooting

Deputies on Covington Ridge Rd., about 2 Miles east from the shooting scene. (WFIE)

Deputies handcuffed the man in the yellow t-shirt and picked up a rifle and a backpack in the grass. (WFIE)

The two men detained in connection with an accidental shooting in Daviess County, KY have now been arrested.

Jacob Simpson, 20, and Chance Foreman, 18, are both facing several charges including receiving stolen property, tampering with physical evidence and fleeing or evading police.

Foreman is also charged with wanton endangerment.

The shooting happened Thursday morning around 4 a.m. west of Owensboro, off U.S. 60 near Kentucky 279.

We were initially told an 18-year-old woman and her boyfriend were in a car, about to head to work, when someone opened the back door and shot the woman in the hip with a rifle.

The woman was conscious and talking when medics arrived and took her to the hospital. At the hospital, the shooting victim told deputies that she had been shot by a passenger in the back seat of the car.

Authorities tell us the boyfriend then changed his story and they learned that the shooting was an accident. Deputies say Simpson and Foreman are friends with the victim and her boyfriend.

About that time, a witness reported seeing two suspicious men walking towards Owensboro.

Authorities responded to the area and, after a foot chase, arrested Simpson and Foreman off Covington Ridge Rd. around 6:45 a.m. We're told deputies had to use a Taser on Simpson.

They say Simpson also had a loaded handgun on him.

Just saw deputies handcuff the man in the yellow T-shirt. Also saw detectives pick up a rifle and a backpack in the grass. @14News pic.twitter.com/TGbdSMQpm4 — Hillary Simon (@Hillary14News) October 26, 2017

Deputies found a .50 caliber muzzleloader rifle in the area where they chased the suspects. They say the rifle was identified as the weapon used in the accidental shooting.

The handgun found on Simpson and the rifle were both stolen out of a vehicle in Henderson Co., according to deputies.

The sheriff's office Simpson and Foreman both admitted that they had been stealing from cars in the area.

