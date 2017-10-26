Woman shot in Daviess Co., KY; search for suspect underway

Deputies on Covington Ridge Rd., about 2 Miles east from the shooting scene. (WFIE)

A woman was shot in Daviess County, KY, and the sheriff's office says they are still looking for the suspect.

It happened early Thursday morning west of Owensboro, off U.S. 60 near Kentucky 279.

A sheriff’s detective says the 18-year-old victim was going to work when a man with a rifle opened the back door of her car and shot her once in the hip.

We're told the woman was talking before she was taken to the hospital, but there's no official word yet on her name or condition.

Deputies say the victim’s boyfriend was also in the car at the time of the shooting. He was not hurt.

Detectives don’t yet have a description of the shooter.

Just got on scene to a shooting in Daviess county. Sheriff deputies and a K9 are here. We’re keeping a distance as K9 tracks a scent.@14News pic.twitter.com/jodcPwETWs — Hillary Simon (@Hillary14News) October 26, 2017

We'll keep you updated.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.