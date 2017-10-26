Woman shot in Daviess Co., KY; search for suspect underway

The fire was reported at Kenny’s Auto Parts, located at 1222 McCullough Pike, around 7 a.m. Thursday, according to Clarksville dispatchers.More >>
The fire was reported at Kenny’s Auto Parts, located at 1222 McCullough Pike, around 7 a.m. Thursday, according to Clarksville dispatchers.More >>
JCPS administrators urge parents to talk to their children about their report cards.More >>
JCPS administrators urge parents to talk to their children about their report cards.More >>
Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today.More >>
Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today.More >>
The building on West Liberty Street dates back to 1905. It held prisoners until the 1980s.More >>
The building on West Liberty Street dates back to 1905. It held prisoners until the 1980s.More >>
The termination letter cited Jurich's "dereliction of duties, unprofessional conduct, bullying" and "willful misconduct," as reasoning for his termination. Pitino said these claims are false, and are meant to "pass ugly rumors" about the former AD.More >>
The termination letter cited Jurich's "dereliction of duties, unprofessional conduct, bullying" and "willful misconduct," as reasoning for his termination. Pitino said these claims are false, and are meant to "pass ugly rumors" about the former AD.More >>