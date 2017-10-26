Salvage yard catches fire in Clarksville - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Salvage yard catches fire in Clarksville

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
The fire was reported at Kenny’s Auto Parts, located at 1222 McCullough Pike. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The fire was reported at Kenny’s Auto Parts, located at 1222 McCullough Pike. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Smoke from the fire could be seen from the WAVE 3 Weather SkyTrack camera. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Smoke from the fire could be seen from the WAVE 3 Weather SkyTrack camera. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at a salvage yard in New Albany.

The fire was reported at Kenny’s Auto Parts, located at 1222 McCullough Pike, around 7 a.m. Thursday, according to Clarksville dispatchers.

Many WAVE 3 News viewers said they heard explosions at the time the fire was reported.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

