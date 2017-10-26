Maroon 5 coming to KFC Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Maroon 5 is coming to Louisville.

The band is bringing their Red Pill Blues tour to the KFC Yum! Center on Sept. 22, 2018.



Tickets will go on sale to general public on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com.

Maroon 5’s sixth studio album Red Pill Blues is set to release on Nov. 3.



