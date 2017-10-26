Pesky woodpecker breaks car mirrors in Georgia neighborhood

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a pesky woodpecker has been breaking car mirrors in Georgia.
WSB Radio reports over a dozen cars in a Snellville neighborhood were damaged last week. Snellville police took several written reports and stepped up patrols before receiving a tip about the likely suspect.
The police department said in a Facebook post that a witness observed a pileated woodpecker breaking her car mirror in the neighborhood. Authorities say they'll continue their patrols, although they believe that the case is solved.
WSB reports some residents are covering their mirrors with bags to prevent any further damage.
Information from: WSB-AM, http://wsbradio.com/
