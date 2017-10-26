1-year-old dies from injuries in NKY crash

One of the two toddlers who suffered life-threatening injuries in a Northern Kentucky crash earlier this week has died.

Chase Knapp, 1, Burlington was pronounced dead at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center at 11:41 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

The youngsters were hurt when two vehicles collided on Camp Ernst Road abut 2:30 p.m. Monday.

A 30-year-old driver lost control of her Honda Civic and hit with an oncoming vehicle just north of Bluestem Drive, sheriff's officials have said.

The impact pushed the Civic across the roadway and into a front yard in the 6800 block of Camp Ernst Road.

Knapp and Madlynn Petry, 1, of Florence, were seated in car seats in the rear of the vehicle.

Medical helicopters transported both young victims to Children’s Hospital.

Petry is in serious condition.

Authorities said both drivers were wearing seatbelts and went to the hospital with minor injuries.

