Teens now bullying even themselves online

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If your child is a victim of cyber bullying, you know the emotional scars can last years, and live online even longer.

As October is National Bullying Prevention Awareness Month, researchers from the University of Wisconsin Eau-Claire found in a new study that teens are posting mean things about themselves online. They’re calling it digital self harm.

They surveyed 5,700 middle and high school students nationwide, and found six percent of them admitted to posting negative things about themselves on social media.

They found boys are more likely to participate in digital self-harm than girls, but said more often than not, girls do it because there are more deeply-rooted issues that at times can even translate to physical self harm.

Researchers said boys are more likely to say harming themselves digitally was a joke, while girls tend to do it due to depression or self-hate, or in hopes of getting attention from friends.

Being a first-of-its-kind study, doctors said additional studies are needed to stay ahead of this new, disturbing trend.

Visit stopbullying.gov to learn more about bullying and cyber-bullying.

