New video released in hunt for suspect in 3 fatal shootings

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Florida police on Thursday released a new surveillance video in the hunt for a suspect in three fatal and apparently random shootings.
The video was taken the night of the first shooting in Tampa. It shows a person in a hooded top running away from the neighborhood within seconds of the slaying.
Interim Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan played the video Thursday, saying that detectives want to talk to the "person of interest" in the video. At one point, the person seems to be holding an object. The person in the video is similar to someone in an earlier video released by officers - only in the latest video, the figure is seen running in long strides down a street.
"I've come up with four reasons why this person is running," Dugan said. "One, they may be late for dinner. Two, they're out exercising. Three, they heard gunshots. And number four, they just murdered Benjamin Mitchell."
The 22-year-old Mitchell, 22, was the first person shot on Oct. 9. Two days later Monicoa Hoffa, 32, was gunned down. And on Oct. 19, Anthony Naiboa, 20, was shot after taking the wrong bus home from his new job. Police patrolling in the neighborhood actually heard the gunshots and rushed to the scene to find Naiboa dead.
Tampa's mayor told police officers this week to hunt the suspect down and "bring his head to me."
News outlets report that Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn addressed the officers Wednesday afternoon during a roll call in the Seminole Heights neighborhood where two men and one woman have been gunned down while walking since Oct. 9.
"Bring his head to me, all right?" Buckhorn said. "Let's go get it done."
Buckhorn and interim police Chief Brian Dugan told the officers they've brought "a sense of calmness" to the terrorized neighborhood near downtown Tampa. Then, officers headed out by patrol car, bicycle and on foot to resume patrols.
The Tampa Bay Times reports the mayor and police chief talked afterward to reporters, detailing the work that's been done but offering no new details in the unsolved killings.
All three victims, who didn't know each other, rode the bus and were alone when they were shot on the street, authorities said. None of the victims was robbed.
Over the past few weeks, Tampa Electric Co. and public works teams have been cutting foliage, boarding up vacant buildings and replaced burnt-out street lights in the area, the mayor said.
"We're going to shine a very, very bright light on this community," Buckhorn said.
Police have asked residents to keep porch lights on in the neighborhood at night.
The chief promised nervous parents that the community will be safe for Halloween next week.
"I'm gonna go out there," he said. "I'll be personally on patrol, and you know what? If somebody wants to walk with me, they can walk with me. I'll walk with their family and get candy with them. I might even take some of their candy."
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy last week.More >>
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy last week.More >>
APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.More >>
APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.More >>
Fats Domino is remembered as the godfather of rock and roll, a performer who always gave all he had and a man who loved his city and his neighborhoodMore >>
Fats Domino is remembered as the godfather of rock and roll, a performer who always gave all he had and a man who loved his city and his neighborhoodMore >>
There's no GOP dam break against President Donald Trump in the wake of scathing denunciations of the president from two Republican senatorsMore >>
There's no GOP dam break against President Donald Trump in the wake of scathing denunciations of the president from two Republican senatorsMore >>
There's no GOP dam break against President Donald Trump in the wake of scathing denunciations of the president from two Republican senatorsMore >>
There's no GOP dam break against President Donald Trump in the wake of scathing denunciations of the president from two Republican senatorsMore >>
Filipino veterans of World War II have been awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, 75 years after they joined with the United States to defeat JapanMore >>
Filipino veterans of World War II have been awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, 75 years after they joined with the United States to defeat JapanMore >>
The world's most famous dog sled race was dealt another blow from a doping scandal that follows the loss of major sponsors, numerous dog deaths and pressure from animal rights activistsMore >>
The world's most famous dog sled race was dealt another blow from a doping scandal that follows the loss of major sponsors, numerous dog deaths and pressure from animal rights activistsMore >>
A fourth woman has come forward alleging that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her after her repeated refusals.More >>
A fourth woman has come forward alleging that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her after her repeated refusals.More >>
Michael Moore says the Flint water crisis would be over if it were in a more affluent area of the countryMore >>
Michael Moore says the Flint water crisis would be over if it were in a more affluent area of the countryMore >>
The top U.S. general says the U.S. special forces unit ambushed by Islamic militants in Niger didn't call for help until an hour into their first contact with the enemyMore >>
The top U.S. general says the U.S. special forces unit ambushed by Islamic militants in Niger didn't call for help until an hour into their first contact with the enemyMore >>
President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a retired army medic from Alabama who risked his life multiple times during the Vietnam War to help wounded comradesMore >>
President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a retired army medic from Alabama who risked his life multiple times during the Vietnam War to help wounded comradesMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is taking the Trump administration's case for isolating and containing Iran in the Middle East and beyond to two Gulf Arab nationsMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is taking the Trump administration's case for isolating and containing Iran in the Middle East and beyond to two Gulf Arab nationsMore >>