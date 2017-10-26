Teens dressed as bushes face arrest over pre-Halloween prank

RAHWAY, N.J. (AP) - Teenagers who are getting a jump on Halloween by dressing up as bushes and surprising people in a New Jersey park could face arrest.
The Union County Police Department fears the self-proclaimed "Rahway Bushmen" could cause someone to fall and sue the county.
Two of the high school students cover camouflage suits with brush while a third acts as lookout. They stand in Rahway River Park and say "hi" to unsuspecting visitors.
One of the teens, who would not give their names, told NJ.com it's more or less an idea to try to make people smile.
Elisa Rodriguez, who heard funny voices and ruffling of leaves, says it was hilarious and the teens should be applauded.
___
Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.More >>
APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.More >>
During his campaign, Trump had pledged to make fighting addiction a top priority at rallies in some of the hardest-hit states in the nation.More >>
During his campaign, Trump had pledged to make fighting addiction a top priority at rallies in some of the hardest-hit states in the nation.More >>
A U.S. judge will not force Trump administration to immediately resume paying health care subsidies under Obama's health law.More >>
A U.S. judge will not force Trump administration to immediately resume paying health care subsidies under Obama's health law.More >>
Fats Domino is remembered as the godfather of rock and roll, a performer who always gave all he had and a man who loved his city and his neighborhoodMore >>
Fats Domino is remembered as the godfather of rock and roll, a performer who always gave all he had and a man who loved his city and his neighborhoodMore >>
There's no GOP dam break against President Donald Trump in the wake of scathing denunciations of the president from two Republican senatorsMore >>
There's no GOP dam break against President Donald Trump in the wake of scathing denunciations of the president from two Republican senatorsMore >>
There's no GOP dam break against President Donald Trump in the wake of scathing denunciations of the president from two Republican senatorsMore >>
There's no GOP dam break against President Donald Trump in the wake of scathing denunciations of the president from two Republican senatorsMore >>
Filipino veterans of World War II have been awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, 75 years after they joined with the United States to defeat JapanMore >>
Filipino veterans of World War II have been awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, 75 years after they joined with the United States to defeat JapanMore >>
The world's most famous dog sled race was dealt another blow from a doping scandal that follows the loss of major sponsors, numerous dog deaths and pressure from animal rights activistsMore >>
The world's most famous dog sled race was dealt another blow from a doping scandal that follows the loss of major sponsors, numerous dog deaths and pressure from animal rights activistsMore >>
A fourth woman has come forward alleging that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her after her repeated refusals.More >>
A fourth woman has come forward alleging that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her after her repeated refusals.More >>
Michael Moore says the Flint water crisis would be over if it were in a more affluent area of the countryMore >>
Michael Moore says the Flint water crisis would be over if it were in a more affluent area of the countryMore >>
The top U.S. general says the U.S. special forces unit ambushed by Islamic militants in Niger didn't call for help until an hour into their first contact with the enemyMore >>
The top U.S. general says the U.S. special forces unit ambushed by Islamic militants in Niger didn't call for help until an hour into their first contact with the enemyMore >>
President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a retired army medic from Alabama who risked his life multiple times during the Vietnam War to help wounded comradesMore >>
President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a retired army medic from Alabama who risked his life multiple times during the Vietnam War to help wounded comradesMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is taking the Trump administration's case for isolating and containing Iran in the Middle East and beyond to two Gulf Arab nationsMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is taking the Trump administration's case for isolating and containing Iran in the Middle East and beyond to two Gulf Arab nationsMore >>