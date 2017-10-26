PHOTOS: Chocolate Bourbon Nights at The Brown Hotel - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

PHOTOS: Chocolate Bourbon Nights at The Brown Hotel

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Brown Hotel is hosting celebrating decadence this week with Chocolate Bourbon Nights.

Chef Jackie Joseph has created specialty fusions that are just as beautiful as they are delicious.

Chocolate Bourbon Nights continues from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday. Cost is $25 per person.

The items featured on the lavish buffet in hotel's lobby are listed below:

  • Interactive s’mores bar with bourbon-infused marshmallows
  • Build-your-own chocolate bourbon trifle
  • Derby Pie® bourbon lollipops
  • Salted dark chocolate bourbon fudge
  • Chocolate bourbon pecan pie cupcakes with salted brown butter buttercream
  • Bourbon apple cider tartlet
  • Dark chocolate banana and bourbon cornet
  • Blackberry and mint bourbon sabayon 
  • Individual bourbon soaked chocolate bread puddings with salted bourbon caramel

