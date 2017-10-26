PHOTOS: Chocolate Bourbon Nights at The Brown Hotel

Chocolate Bourbon Nights at The Brown Hotel (Source: Amber Powell/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Brown Hotel is hosting celebrating decadence this week with Chocolate Bourbon Nights.

Chef Jackie Joseph has created specialty fusions that are just as beautiful as they are delicious.

Chocolate Bourbon Nights continues from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday. Cost is $25 per person.

The items featured on the lavish buffet in hotel's lobby are listed below:

Interactive s’mores bar with bourbon-infused marshmallows

Build-your-own chocolate bourbon trifle

Derby Pie® bourbon lollipops

Salted dark chocolate bourbon fudge

Chocolate bourbon pecan pie cupcakes with salted brown butter buttercream

Bourbon apple cider tartlet

Dark chocolate banana and bourbon cornet

Blackberry and mint bourbon sabayon

Individual bourbon soaked chocolate bread puddings with salted bourbon caramel

