124 new jobs, $180 million investment coming to Hancock Co.

HANCOCK CO., KY (WFIE) -

A big economic announcement has been made in Hancock County.

Officials say 124 new jobs are coming as part of a $180 million investment. 

The Judge Executive tells us the company White Rock is moving into the old Alcoa Building.

That building on River Road has been vacant for nearly a decade.

An incentives package was awarded to the company Thursday. 

We will continue to update this story. 


