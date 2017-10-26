124 new jobs, $180 million investment coming to Hancock Co.

A big economic announcement has been made in Hancock County.
Officials say 124 new jobs are coming as part of a $180 million investment.
The Judge Executive tells us the company White Rock is moving into the old Alcoa Building.
That building on River Road has been vacant for nearly a decade.
An incentives package was awarded to the company Thursday.
We will continue to update this story.
