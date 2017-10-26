Court still deciding where trial will be held for man accused of killing 7-year-old KY girl

Timothy Madden faces several charges, including rape and murder, in connection with the death of 7-year-old Gabbi Doolin. (Photo: Christian County Sheriff's Office)

It's still not clear where the trial will be held for the man accused of raping and murdering a 7-year-old Kentucky girl.

Timothy Madden is set to go to trial on Feb. 26. He is charged with murder, kidnapping and sodomy in the death of Gabbi Doolin in Allen County, KY.

Doolin was at a football game with her parents when she went missing in November 2015. Her body was found in a creek.

The judge previously granted a change of venue in the case, but the location has not been decided.

During a hearing on Thursday, the judge set another hearing for Nov. 17 to determine where the trial will be held.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.