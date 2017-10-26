Search continues for suspect in deadly Grambling shooting

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) - Authorities are still searching for a suspect in a shooting that killed a Grambling State University student and his friend after a fight on the Louisiana college's campus.

The suspect remained at large Thursday more than a day after the shooting, but Major Stephen Williams of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office said investigators were "making good progress."

Williams said the shooting followed a fight that started inside a dorm room and spilled out into a courtyard around midnight Tuesday.

Sheriff Mike Stone said in a statement that the suspect and victims knew each other "to some extent" and stressed that the shooting wasn't random or an act of terrorism.

A university spokesman identified the victims as Grambling junior Earl Andrews and Monquiarious Caldwell, both 23 and from Farmerville, Louisiana.

