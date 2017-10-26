Venus Williams reaches semifinals at WTA Finals

SINGAPORE (AP) - Venus Williams reached the semifinals at the WTA Finals by beating Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza 7-5, 6-4 on Thursday.
The 37-year-old Williams advanced from the White Group along with Karolina Pliskova, who lost to French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-1. Both Williams and Pliskova finished with 2-1 records.
Williams, who first reached the No. 1 ranking in February 2002, was asked how she has managed to have such a long career.
"I use a lot of sun protection, sunscreen. I eat a lot of fruits and vegetables," Williams said. "That's been the key to my success."
Williams won the WTA Finals in 2008 and reached the final in 2009, which was the last time she appeared in the year-end tournament.
On Thursday, Muguruza made 32 unforced errors to 26 for Williams.
"I'm very proud of this year." said Muguruza, who reached the No. 1 ranking for the first time this season. "I knew here that it's going to be tough, the best eight players are playing."
Pliskova led 3-2 in the first set of the early match, but the already-eliminated Ostapenko won the next seven games for a 6-3, 3-0 lead.
"Really tough to push myself into it and to play the best tennis if you know you're qualified," Pliskova said. "Wasn't being ever in this situation, so I felt weird today."
Pliskova, who earned the No. 1 ranking for the first time in her career after Wimbledon, remains in contention to finish the season at the top. Muguruza, Simona Halep, Elina Svitolina and Caroline Wozniacki also have a chance to become the year-end No. 1.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.More >>
APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.More >>
During his campaign, Trump had pledged to make fighting addiction a top priority at rallies in some of the hardest-hit states in the nation.More >>
During his campaign, Trump had pledged to make fighting addiction a top priority at rallies in some of the hardest-hit states in the nation.More >>
A U.S. judge will not force Trump administration to immediately resume paying health care subsidies under Obama's health law.More >>
A U.S. judge will not force Trump administration to immediately resume paying health care subsidies under Obama's health law.More >>
Fats Domino is remembered as the godfather of rock and roll, a performer who always gave all he had and a man who loved his city and his neighborhoodMore >>
Fats Domino is remembered as the godfather of rock and roll, a performer who always gave all he had and a man who loved his city and his neighborhoodMore >>
There's no GOP dam break against President Donald Trump in the wake of scathing denunciations of the president from two Republican senatorsMore >>
There's no GOP dam break against President Donald Trump in the wake of scathing denunciations of the president from two Republican senatorsMore >>
There's no GOP dam break against President Donald Trump in the wake of scathing denunciations of the president from two Republican senatorsMore >>
There's no GOP dam break against President Donald Trump in the wake of scathing denunciations of the president from two Republican senatorsMore >>
Filipino veterans of World War II have been awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, 75 years after they joined with the United States to defeat JapanMore >>
Filipino veterans of World War II have been awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, 75 years after they joined with the United States to defeat JapanMore >>
The world's most famous dog sled race was dealt another blow from a doping scandal that follows the loss of major sponsors, numerous dog deaths and pressure from animal rights activistsMore >>
The world's most famous dog sled race was dealt another blow from a doping scandal that follows the loss of major sponsors, numerous dog deaths and pressure from animal rights activistsMore >>
A fourth woman has come forward alleging that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her after her repeated refusals.More >>
A fourth woman has come forward alleging that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her after her repeated refusals.More >>
Michael Moore says the Flint water crisis would be over if it were in a more affluent area of the countryMore >>
Michael Moore says the Flint water crisis would be over if it were in a more affluent area of the countryMore >>
The top U.S. general says the U.S. special forces unit ambushed by Islamic militants in Niger didn't call for help until an hour into their first contact with the enemyMore >>
The top U.S. general says the U.S. special forces unit ambushed by Islamic militants in Niger didn't call for help until an hour into their first contact with the enemyMore >>
President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a retired army medic from Alabama who risked his life multiple times during the Vietnam War to help wounded comradesMore >>
President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a retired army medic from Alabama who risked his life multiple times during the Vietnam War to help wounded comradesMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is taking the Trump administration's case for isolating and containing Iran in the Middle East and beyond to two Gulf Arab nationsMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is taking the Trump administration's case for isolating and containing Iran in the Middle East and beyond to two Gulf Arab nationsMore >>