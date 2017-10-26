Investigation underway into Grayson Co. death

This is a breaking news story. We will update it as we learn more information. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

CANEYVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a person in Grayson County.

Deputies from the Grayson County Sheriff's Office were called to a home on Morgantown Street in Caneyville where a person was found dead.

Around 10 a.m., KSP was asked to take the case, which is being called a death investigation.

