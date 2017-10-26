KSP: Grayson Co. murder suspects arrested

The home on Morgantown Street in Caneyville where the body was found. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

CANEYVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two homicide suspects at the center of a Kentucky State Police manhunt have been arrested.

Robert Carter and Johnny Haynes, both of Millwood, KY, were arrested in Glendale, KY around 5:45 p.m. Thursday, according to Kentucky State Police.

Carter and Haynes were on police radar after a homicide in Grayson County Thursday morning. It happened around 10 a.m. Eastern (9 a.m. Central), at a home on Morgantown Street in Caneyville. One person was found dead inside the house.

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office asked that KSP take over that investigation.

As KSP searched for the suspects, police said they were spotted in neighboring Ohio County near the scene of a bank robbery in Fordsville.

The two men described as suspects in the robbery matched the descriptions of Carter and Haynes, but a connection between the cases has not been confirmed by police.

The suspects' charges have not yet been released.

