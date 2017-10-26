UPDATE: Grayson Co. murder, Ohio Co. bank robbery possibly linked

The home on Morgantown Street in Caneyville where the body was found. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

CANEYVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a possible link between the death of a person in Grayson County and a bank robbery in Ohio County.

Grayson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a home on Morgantown Street in Caneyville where a person was found dead. Around 10 a.m. Eastern (9 a.m. Central), the sheriff's office asked that KSP Elizabethtown takeover the investigation.

>> GET OUR APP: Apple | Android

At approximately the same time KSP Elizabethtown was starting their investigation, two men robbed a bank in Fordsville, KY at gunpoint. The KSP Henderson post says the men, both Caucasian, were in a black Chevy truck.

KSP Henderson has identified the bank robbery suspects as Robert Carter and Johnny Haynes, both of Millwood, KY. State police say they are wanted for murder.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 1-year-old dies from injuries in NKY crash

+ Chief: 100+ cars involved in salvage yard fire

+ Indiana pharmacy employee arrested for stealing drugs

The men are considered armed and dangerous. They could be driving a black Chevy pickup with Kentucky license plate 992-RTW.

Anyone who sees the men or the truck are asked to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Be sure to check back often for updates.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.