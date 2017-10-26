Baby 'ghost cat' makes its Bronx debut

(Julie Larsen Maher/Wildlife Conservation Society via AP). In this Oct. 10, 2017 photo, a female snow leopard cub leaps towards another leopard at the Bronx Zoo in New York. The zoo announced Thursday, Oct. 26, that the snow leopard cub, sometimes call...

NEW YORK (AP) - A baby "ghost cat" is making the Bronx its new haunt.

The Wildlife Conservation Society's Bronx Zoo announced Thursday that the female snow leopard cub has made its public debut just in time for Halloween .

Snow leopards are sometimes called "ghost cats" because their pale grey coats allow them to easily blend into rocks and snow.

The cub hasn't been named yet. It is the second generation offspring of a famous snow leopard named Leo.

Leo was found as an orphaned cub in the high mountains of northern Pakistan in 2005. The cat was brought to the Bronx Zoo in 2006 in a historic collaboration with the U.S. and Pakistan governments.

