Prosecutor says gender-fluid Iowa teen was kidnapped, killed

A U.S. judge will not force Trump administration to immediately resume paying health care subsidies under Obama's health law.More >>
A U.S. judge will not force Trump administration to immediately resume paying health care subsidies under Obama's health law.More >>
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy last week.More >>
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy last week.More >>
The state's attorney general is calling out Gov. John Bel Edwards regarding his executive order protecting the LGBT community.More >>
The state's attorney general is calling out Gov. John Bel Edwards regarding his executive order protecting the LGBT community.More >>
A transgender student-athlete from Bowling Green State University sat down with WTOL 11's Jordan Strack to share his journey to happiness.More >>
A transgender student-athlete from Bowling Green State University sat down with WTOL 11's Jordan Strack to share his journey to happiness.More >>
A Kentucky man and his transgender wife are suing Amazon, alleging that they endured sustained discrimination and harassment during a year as co-workers at an Amazon warehouse in northern Kentucky.More >>
A Kentucky man and his transgender wife are suing Amazon, alleging that they endured sustained discrimination and harassment during a year as co-workers at an Amazon warehouse in northern Kentucky.More >>
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.More >>
A federal appeals court says Mississippi can start enforcing a law that will let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.More >>