Prosecutor says gender-fluid Iowa teen was kidnapped, killed

(Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP). Jorge Sanders-Galvez, left, is escorted from an elevator to the South Lee County Courtroom, during jury selection for his first-degree murder trial, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 in Keokuk, Iowa. Sanders-...

By RYAN J. FOLEY

Associated Press

KEOKUK, Iowa (AP) - A prosecutor says a gender-fluid Iowa teenager was kidnapped, suffocated and executed by two cousins who believed the teen was a cute girl.

Prosecutor Christopher Perras detailed the 2016 death of 16-year-old Kedarie Johnson in opening statements Thursday at the trial of Jorge Sanders-Galvez.

Perras said Johnson "was a friendly high school student with a bright future" who sometimes dressed as a girl. Relatives say Johnson identified as both male and female.

Perras says Johnson was wearing a pink headband and hair extensions when Sanders-Galvez and his cousin saw the teen at a store.

Perras says the men followed Johnson in their car, then took the teen to a Burlington home. He says a struggle ensued during a sexual encounter, and the men suffocated Johnson, shot the teen and dumped the body in an alley.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.