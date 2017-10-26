Police: Henderson man threw axe, saw & pry bar at assault victim

A Henderson man is charged with assault.

According to police, officers responded to a disturbance in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive around 4 Wednesday afternoon.

A woman there told officers that her boyfriend had been stabbed in the arm by her neighbor, 51-year-old Michael Niswonger.

The woman said Niswonger came to her home and threatened to slit her throat so her boyfriend went next door to confront Niswonger about the threat.

The man told officers that's when Niswonger threw an axe and a saw at him, but both missed. He says Niswonger then threw a pry bar at him which got stuck in his arm.

The man says he then walked back to his girlfriend's home and pulled pry bar out of his arm. He says he started bleeding heavily at that point and he was taken to Methodist Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Niswonger was arrested on an assault charge and taken to the Henderson County Detention Center. He is being held on $10,000 bond.

