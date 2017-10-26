Grayson Co. murder suspects wanted for Ohio Co. bank robbery

A bank robbery is under investigation in Ohio Co.
Dispatchers tell us it happened around 10:00 a.m. at the Commonwealth Community Bank in Fordsville.
Police are looking for two men. They say one man robbed the bank at gunpoint. They say another suspect stayed in a truck.
KSP inv a bank robbery at 10am today in Fordsville.— Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) October 26, 2017
??2 white males in black Chevy truck
6ft, red shirt, jeans, dark jacket shaved hair w ?? pic.twitter.com/XzGoPDRJRD
Authorities say the suspect seen in surveillance is 35-year-old Robert Carter.
Carter, along with Johnny Haynes, are wanted in a homicide investigation that's going on in Grayson County.
Authorities were called to a home on Morgantown Street in Caneyville where a person was found dead.
Kentucky State Police were asked to take the lead on the homicide about an hour before the robbery.
They say they could be driving a black Chevy pick up with license plat KY 992-RTW.
The men are considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 if you see them or know anything.
I just talked to a women whose niece was working in the bank when it was robbed. Says she's shaken up, otherwise ok. Hear from her at 4— Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) October 26, 2017
