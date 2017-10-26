Grayson Co. murder suspects wanted for Ohio Co. bank robbery - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Grayson Co. murder suspects wanted for Ohio Co. bank robbery

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) -

A bank robbery is under investigation in Ohio Co.  

Dispatchers tell us it happened around 10:00 a.m. at the Commonwealth Community Bank in Fordsville.

Police are looking for two men. They say one man robbed the bank at gunpoint. They say another suspect stayed in a truck. 

Authorities say the suspect seen in surveillance is 35-year-old Robert Carter. 

Carter, along with Johnny Haynes, are wanted in a homicide investigation that's going on in Grayson County. 

Authorities were called to a home on Morgantown Street in Caneyville where a person was found dead. 

Kentucky State Police were asked to take the lead on the homicide about an hour before the robbery. 

They say they could be driving a black Chevy pick up with license plat KY 992-RTW.

The men are considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 if you see them or know anything. 

