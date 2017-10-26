Murder and bank robbery suspects in custody

The suspects in a Grayson County murder and Ohio County bank robbery is now in custody.

The Ohio Co. Sheriff's office says 35-year-old Robert Carter was captured after a chase in Hardin County.

A detective tells us Johnny Hayes was also arrested.

The bank robbery happened around 10:00 a.m. at the Commonwealth Community Bank in Fordsville.

Authorities say Carter robbed the bank at gunpoint, while Hayes stayed in a truck.

The two men were wanted in a homicide investigation that's going on in Grayson County.

Authorities were called to a home on Morgantown Street in Caneyville where 29-year-old James Parks was found shot to death.

