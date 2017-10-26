Murder and bank robbery suspects in custody - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Murder and bank robbery suspects in custody

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Morgantown St. in Caneyville (death investigation scene) Source: WAVE 3 News Morgantown St. in Caneyville (death investigation scene) Source: WAVE 3 News
Fordsville Bank Robbey (WFIE) Fordsville Bank Robbey (WFIE)
Robert Carter and Johnny Haynes (Source: KSP) Robert Carter and Johnny Haynes (Source: KSP)
Fordsville bank robbery (Source: KSP) Fordsville bank robbery (Source: KSP)
Fordsville bank robbery (Source: KSP) Fordsville bank robbery (Source: KSP)
OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) -

The suspects in a Grayson County murder and Ohio County bank robbery is now in custody.

The Ohio Co. Sheriff's office says 35-year-old Robert Carter was captured after a chase in Hardin County. 

A detective tells us Johnny Hayes was also arrested. 

The bank robbery happened around 10:00 a.m. at the Commonwealth Community Bank in Fordsville.

Authorities say Carter robbed the bank at gunpoint, while Hayes stayed in a truck. 

The two men were wanted in a homicide investigation that's going on in Grayson County. 

Authorities were called to a home on Morgantown Street in Caneyville where 29-year-old James Parks was found shot to death. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly