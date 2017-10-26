Ohio Co. bank robbery could be connected to Grayson Co. death investigation

A bank robbery is under investigation in Ohio Co.

Dispatchers tell us it happened around 10:00 a.m. at the Commonwealth Community Bank in Fordsville

Troopers say the bank robbery suspects may be involved with a death investigation that's going on right now in Grayson County.

Authorities were called to a home on Morgantown Street in Caneyville where a person was found dead.

Kentucky State Police were asked to take the death investigation case about an hour before the robbery.

Authorities tell us more information on the bank robbery will be released soon.

Just got on scene of a reported bank robbery in Fordsville. Commonwealth Community Bank. Sheriff's deputies on scene pic.twitter.com/rcKJCf1Q7f — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) October 26, 2017

