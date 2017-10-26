Ohio Co. bank robbery could be connected to Grayson Co. death in - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Ohio Co. bank robbery could be connected to Grayson Co. death investigation

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Morgantown St. in Caneyville (death investigation scene) Source: WAVE 3 News Morgantown St. in Caneyville (death investigation scene) Source: WAVE 3 News
Fordsville Bank Robbey (WFIE) Fordsville Bank Robbey (WFIE)
OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) -

A bank robbery is under investigation in Ohio Co.  

Dispatchers tell us it happened around 10:00 a.m. at the Commonwealth Community Bank in Fordsville 

Troopers say the bank robbery suspects may be involved with a death investigation that's going on right now in Grayson County. 

Authorities were called to a home on Morgantown Street in Caneyville where a person was found dead. 

Kentucky State Police were asked to take the death investigation case about an hour before the robbery. 

Authorities tell us more information on the bank robbery will be released soon. 

