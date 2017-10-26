Ohio Co. bank robbery could be connected to Grayson Co. murder

A bank robbery is under investigation in Ohio Co.

Dispatchers tell us it happened around 10:00 a.m. at the Commonwealth Community Bank in Fordsville.

Police are looking for two men who they say robbed the bank at gunpoint.

KSP inv a bank robbery at 10am today in Fordsville.

??2 white males in black Chevy truck

6ft, red shirt, jeans, dark jacket shaved hair w ?? pic.twitter.com/XzGoPDRJRD — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) October 26, 2017

Troopers say the bank robbery suspects may be involved with a homicide investigation that's going on right now in Grayson County.

Authorities were called to a home on Morgantown Street in Caneyville where a person was found dead.

Kentucky State Police were asked to take the lead on the homicide about an hour before the robbery.

Troopers say Robert Carter and Johnny Haynes of Milwood, Kentucky are wanted for murder.

They say they could be driving a black Chevy pick up with license plat KY 992-RTW.

The men are considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 if you see them or know anything.

I just talked to a women whose niece was working in the bank when it was robbed. Says she's shaken up, otherwise ok. Hear from her at 4 — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) October 26, 2017

