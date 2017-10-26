Fairfield High School counselor admits to having sex with underage female student

A guidance counselor at Fairfield High School has admitted to having sex twice with an underage female student, according to police.

On Wednesday, officials with Fairfield City Schools contacted Fairfield police. Craig Harden was arrested Thursday morning.

According to police, the victim says she and Harden had sex twice at her home. Police said Harden admitted to this Thursday morning, claiming he and the victim became close during the summer months of 2017.

The victim told police the sexual relationship began in Sept. 2017, and that it was ongoing until Oct. 25.

Harden is facing two counts of sexual battery. His bond was set at $250,000.

He is slated to be back in court Nov. 7.

Fairfield City Schools Superintendent Billy Smith released this statement Thursday:

Craig Harden, a guidance counselor at Fairfield Senior High School, was placed on administrative leave on October 25. Our district was made aware of allegations and immediately contacted the Fairfield Police Department. The district has been cooperating fully with the Fairfield Police Department and will continue to do so. Once the district was made aware of the allegations and a criminal investigation began, Mr. Harden was immediately placed on administrative leave. He will stay on administrative leave pending board consideration of the matter on Nov. 2.

Harden has three children.

