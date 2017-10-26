Suspect arrested in Owensboro robbery

Police have arrested in connection with a robbery in Owensboro.

It happened Tuesday in the parking lot of the Valero’s gas station.

The victim told officers that she was sitting in her car when a man in a hoodie, who had his hand inside the shirt pocket as if he had a gun, demanded that she give him "all she had."

The man then took off the victim’s wallet.

Police detectives were able to identify the suspect as 28-year-old Labradford Aaron Mooneyhan, of Owensboro.

Mooneyhan was arrested Wednesday on a robbery charge and taken to the Daviess County Detention Center. He is being held on $10,000 bond.

