Owensboro Public Works declares war on potholes

In preparation for cold weather and the difficulty in obtaining hot asphalt mix for pothole repair work, the Owensboro Street Department will launch a "war on potholes" October 30 through November 3.

During this week, the public is asked to call City Action at 270-687-4444 to report the location of all potholes.

Please be as specific as possible on locations, referencing a street address or intersection.

City crews will patch potholes the week of November 6 through November 10.

The City of Owensboro will pass the location of potholes on state or county streets to the proper officials.

The goal is to have every pothole in the city identified and patched as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.