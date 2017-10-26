Duke, Colson, Bagley earn ACC preseason basketball honors

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Duke is the favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference men's basketball title.

The ACC on Thursday also announced Notre Dame forward Bonzie Colson as its preseason player of the year and Blue Devils forward Marvin Bagley III as the preseason rookie of the year.

The announcements came a day after voting at the league's media day in Charlotte.

Duke received 57 of 69 first-place votes. Rival North Carolina was picked second, followed by Notre Dame, Miami, Louisville and Virginia.

The Blue Devils return senior Grayson Allen and brought in one of the nation's top recruiting classes, led by Bagley, to a program that went 28-9 last year and won the ACC Tournament. This marks the 17th time Duke enters a season as the ACC favorite.

