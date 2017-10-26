Paducah police warn not to leave keys in unlocked vehicles

The Paducah Police Department is investigating the theft of a truck that was left unlocked with the keys still in it.

According to police, a man left his company owned truck with the keys in it on the parking lot of Supreme Muffler.

The man told police, while inside the business he heard someone come in and say, “they should steal that truck.”

Police say the man believes it was a juvenile that said it.

A while later, the man saw someone driving the silver 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pickup west on Jackson Street.

The truck had a black trailer with a Ferris 72-inch lawnmower and Husqvarna push mower still on it.

The total value was estimated at more than $18,000.

Police launched a “Lock It or Lose It” campaign several months ago to reduce the number of vehicle thefts and thefts of items from vehicles.

Paducah police issued a reminder on Wednesday on their Facebook page for people to lock their vehicles and remove any valuables.

A man reported his gold 2005 Lexus was stolen from his home on North 36th Street. He discovered the car missing around 5 a.m. on Wednesday. The man said he left his keys in the Lexus.

Police say the man was warned last month through the police department’s “Lock It or Lose It” program about leaving the keys in his vehicle.

Anyone with information on the vehicle thefts are asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/west-ky-crimestoppers.

Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.

