Mother's burial plot filled by someone else, family files lawsuit

Doris' parents, Frances and Willis Murphy, are buried at the cemetery. (Source: Dale Mader, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A family that has always taken care of one another bought and paid for their burial plots more than four decades ago. But when the time came to use them, they found out someone else was six feet under in one of their spots.

It's a bizarre story that all began this past July. That's when the Murphy family lost their mother Doris Murphy and started her burial process. Problem was, the plot next to her parents at Jeffersontown Cemetery was already occupied. The family received the news at the funeral home.

"Shock, pissed off, a lot of anger," Doris Murphy's son Mike Desurne said of his family's reaction to the stunning news. "The lady who was helping us with the services came out and told us there was issue with the cemetery."

Desurne called Jeffersontown Cemetery, where all the family's pre-paid plots are.

"I spoke to a gentleman and he explained to me that they put someone else in my mother's grave," Desurne said.

A body had been buried in the plot next to Doris' parents where she was supposed to lie.

"When the Murphy family contacted them (Jeffersontown Cemetery) they basically didn't call back," the family's attorney Ted Gordon told WAVE 3 News.

Doris' family didn't get to mourn her.

"We had to leave visitors that drove from all over (for the funeral)," Doris' sister Lana Moore said. "We were pulled into meetings at the last moment trying to figure out what to do in a moment of shock and grief."

Doris's brother Charles Murphy described the situation in a similar manner.

"A rollercoaster of emotions that hasn't stopped," Murphy said.

The family claimed the cemetery eventually offered to put Doris somewhere else on the property, but they said that's not right. Her wish was to be by her parents, Frances and Willis Murphy, who paid for her plot 44 years ago.

"We have 30,35,40 total family members that are buried in this cemetery," Doris' brother Sonny Murphy said. "So it's not just a single situation."

There's also one other problem.

"Since then we found out that the other family refuses to move that body," Desurne said.

WAVE 3 News tried to find Ralph Lax with Jeffersontown Cemetery, who's named as a defendant along with the Jeffersontown Cemetery Board of Trustees. The doors were locked on his property. The family has temporarily buried Doris Murphy at the Brookland Cemetery in Bullitt County.

The family said filing a lawsuit is the only way to get Doris back where she belongs.

"How could someone disregard our family member so much," Moore said.

Ralph Lax has not responded to messages left by WAVE 3 News. A lawsuit is only one side of the story.

