2 men in hospital after deer crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

2 men in hospital after deer crash

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Raycom Image) (Raycom Image)
HOPKINS CO., KY (WFIE) -

Two Dawson Springs men are in the hospital after a crash.  

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Neisz Road.  

State police said 22-year old David Carter struck a deer and overcorrected causing the vehicle to overturn.  

Carter was flown to St. Vincent.  

His passenger, 24-year old Justin Sherman, was taken to Baptist Health in Madisonville.  

Troopers said neither of them was wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly