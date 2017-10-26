2 men in hospital after deer crash

Deputies from the Grayson County Sheriff's Office were called to a home on Morgantown Street in Caneyville where a person was found dead.More >>
Deputies from the Grayson County Sheriff's Office were called to a home on Morgantown Street in Caneyville where a person was found dead.More >>
Things remain quiet overnight and will not be as cold as a south winds develops. Most will see lows in the 40s or low 50's.More >>
Things remain quiet overnight and will not be as cold as a south winds develops. Most will see lows in the 40s or low 50's.More >>
The Murphy family lost their mother Doris Murphy in July and started her burial process. Problem was, the plot next to her parents at Jeffersontown Cemetery was already occupied.More >>
The Murphy family lost their mother Doris Murphy in July and started her burial process. Problem was, the plot next to her parents at Jeffersontown Cemetery was already occupied.More >>
A bank robbery is under investigation in Ohio Co. Troopers say the suspects are wanted in a murder investigation that's going on right now in Grayson County.More >>
A bank robbery is under investigation in Ohio Co. Troopers say the suspects are wanted in a murder investigation that's going on right now in Grayson County.More >>
As Churchill Downs nears the start of its popular Fall Meet, here are 40 things you should know about the 21 days of racing that begin Sunday at 1 p.m.More >>
As Churchill Downs nears the start of its popular Fall Meet, here are 40 things you should know about the 21 days of racing that begin Sunday at 1 p.m.More >>