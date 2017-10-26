2 men in hospital after deer crash

Two Dawson Springs men are in the hospital after a crash.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Neisz Road.

State police said 22-year old David Carter struck a deer and overcorrected causing the vehicle to overturn.

Carter was flown to St. Vincent.

His passenger, 24-year old Justin Sherman, was taken to Baptist Health in Madisonville.

Troopers said neither of them was wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.