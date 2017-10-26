Boil water order for Murray Water System customers

The City of Murray has issued a boil water order effective immediately for all customers of the Murray Water System.

The city says this includes customers of South 641 (Hazel), District 2, and Dexter/Almo Heights.

The order will remain in place until further notice.

No word from the city on the cause behind the boil water order.

For any questions, please contact Murray Water Systems at 270-762-0336.

