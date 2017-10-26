Calloway Co., KY schools canceled due to boil water order

Calloway County Schools have called classes off on Friday, October 27 due to the boil water order.

Schools in the Murray Independent School District and Calloway County will not be in session.

The City of Murray issued a boil water order effective immediately for all customers of the Murray Water System on Thursday, October 26.

The district will make up the school day missed at another date.

The city says this includes customers of South 641 (Hazel), District 2, and Dexter/Almo Heights.

The Murray Water System detected an increased clarity reading Thursday morning and issued the boil water order as a precaution until sample test results are received from the lab.

They anticipate the lab results will be back Friday evening or Saturday morning.

They suspect this occurred after an incident happened Wednesday afternoon during construction activities.

Contractors produced a vibration near the clear well which caused penetration of a 30 inch water main.

This order comes right before Murray State University is hosting their 2017 Homecoming weekend.

The order will remain in place until further notice.

For any questions, please contact Murray Water Systems at 270-762-0336.

